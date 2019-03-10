IMAGES of the bird droppings at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital can be revealed for the first time today.

They highlight the extent of the contamination which sparked an inquiry into the facility in Glasgow earlier this year.

A 10-year-old boy died after being exposed to Cryptococcus - a fungus which comes from bird mess - while an elderly patient was also found to have contracted the infection.

These images, seen by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde chiefs at the time of the scandal, show a large amount of excrement in an inner courtyard at the site covering pipes and metal work.

Feathers can also be seen covering some areas of the courtyard.

Inside the facility, feathers and bird faeces can also be seen in several areas of the 12th floor plant room, where health chiefs said the contamination was first uncovered.

In January, health minister Jeane Freeman said the bird excrement had entered the hospital building "via a small break in the wall which was invisible to the naked eye" but added that there were investigations ongoing into how the fungus managed to enter a "closed system".

When the Herald on Sunday asked NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde about these images, they initially said they were "unaware" of their existence.

When asked if these had been passed on Jeane Freeman, a spokeswoman said:" NHSGGC did not send any images to the Cabinet Secretary.

"Investigations continue into the potential source and we are working with external experts on this."