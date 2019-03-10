THE SNP will push for the power to hold a second independence referendum this week if Brexit goes ahead.

Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the party will put down an amendment in the Commons insisting Scots should be given the right to determine their own future.

It comes as Theresa May faces a series of crunch votes over her Brexit deal and a possible extension of the looming March 29 deadline.

Mr Blackford told the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland: “We will be putting down an amendment this week.

“It will be reflecting on what happened in the Scottish Parliament and in the Welsh Assembly this week simultaneously.

"There was a motion that came in front of both Parliaments that recognised that Theresa May’s deal and no-deal are not good for Scotland.

“What we’re going to do is put down an amendment asking for the Government to recognise that Scotland voted to Remain.

"We’re also putting down, as part of that amendment, a recognition that if the UK does leave the European Union, the people of Scotland should be able to determine their own destiny.

“And in particular they should have the power to have an independence referendum if we so choose and we’re making reference in that to the Claim of Right in the debate we had in Parliament in July 2018 when Parliament accepted the motion that sovereignty rests with the Scottish people.

“We will do what we can to work with other parties to stop Brexit, but we need to recognise if that does happen, the people of Scotland have got to determine their own future.”

The Prime Minister has previously ruled out giving the Scottish Government the power to hold a second vote.