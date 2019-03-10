A GRITTER has come off the road and overturned as Scotland was hit with snow and icy winds.
The vehicle crashed on the A76 near Mennock at around 8.20am on Sunday.
The driver suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene by ambulance crew.
It came as the Met Office issued weather warnings of snow for northern areas of the country on Sunday, warning of up to 5cm of snow on ground above 200 metres.
Police received reports that the vehicle had crashed on the A76 near Mennock, Dumfries and Galloway at about 08:20 on Sunday.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: "The road is open but will be closed for a short time when the vehicle is recovered".
Regions affected by yellow weather warnings are central Scotland, Tayside, Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Islands, south west Scotland, Lothian, Scottish Borders and Strathclyde.
Wintry weather has also caused disruption in northern Scotland with the B974 Banchory to Fettercairn road closed in Aberdeenshire.
A Met Office statement said: "Widespread icy patches will develop on untreated surfaces Sunday evening and night.
"Wintry showers will also continue through Sunday evening and night onwards into Monday morning, especially over Scotland and Northern Ireland."
