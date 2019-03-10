A CLIMBER who suffered hypothermia after going missing on a Highlands mountain has died.

The 57-year-old man had been fighting for his life in hospital after being airlifted from Stob Coire nan Lochan, part of the Three Sisters ridges in Glencoe, on Saturday morning.

He and another climber, 47, were found at about mid-day, both with hypothermia, after they were reported overdue from a climb the previous day.

Police have confirmed that the 57-year-old who had been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, died.

The other climber was at Belford Hospital in Fort William and had been described as stable.

The men, from Nottinghamshire, were found following an extensive search involving police, HM Coastguard and six mountain rescue teams which began on Friday.

The two men were located with assistance from members of the public at around lunchtime on Saturday. They were taken to hospitals in Aberdeen and Fort William.

Both climbers had travelled to the Glencoe area from Nottinghamshire as part of a larger group.

Police say next of kin are aware and a police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this sad time.".

A Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team spokesman said after the rescue: "We would like to wish the climbers rescued yesterday a speedy recovery.

"When the rescue resumed on Saturday, the team were planning for an avalanche search and as is normal practice called for assistance from our neighbouring teams."

The group paid tribute to two "climbing parties" who dropped their plans for the day to help in the multi-agency rescue.