SCOTLAND is expected to be in the grip of new wave of winter freeze on Monday as the nation was hit with heavy snow.

The Met Office issue has issued weather warnings over ice and snow for virtually the whole of the country till 10am on Monday warning commuters about travel problems.

It came as a climber suffering hypothermia died after going missing on Highlands mountain while a gritter came off the road as Scotland was hit with a new bout of snow - having been spoilt with above-average temperatures in February.

The 57-year-old man had been fighting for his life in hospital after being airlifted from Stob Coire nan Lochan, part of the Three Sisters ridges in Glencoe, on Saturday morning.

He and another climber, 47, from Nottinghamshire were found at about mid-day, both with hypothermia, after they were reported overdue from a climb the previous day.

The other climber was at Belford Hospital in Fort William and had been described as stable.

News of the death came as the Met Office issued weather warnings over ice and snow for virtually the whole of the country till 10am today (Mon), warning commuters about travel problems.

The Met Office says today’s snow is expected to be largely confined to hills and mountains above 200-300 metres.

Forecasters said that at lower-levels, any accumulations of snow will tend to be “quite small and patchy in nature”.

But the Met Office has warned road and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times.

The forecasters said that while it will be cold start to Monday, temperatures are expected to lift to around 9C in Aberdeen and 8C in Glasgow by this afternoon.

READ MORE: Snow, ice and strong winds forecast as wintry weather returns

But the lull will be ended as gale force winds are expected by 6pm across much of the western half of Scotland.

A spokesman said: “It will be a frosty start and there are still going to be a few of those wintry showers around and because of that, there is a risk around on untreated roads first thing with a weather warning valid till 10am.

“But there will be some sunshine tomorrow. The best in the morning will be down the eastern side, through Fife and Aberdeenshire while the showers themselves will be wintry over the mountains, certainly across Highland and parts of the Grampians.”

The rescued men, from Nottinghamshire, were found following an extensive search involving police, HM Coastguard and six mountain rescue teams which began on Friday.

The two men were located with assistance from members of the public at around lunchtime on Saturday. They were taken to hospitals in Aberdeen and Fort William.

Both climbers had travelled to the Glencoe area as part of a larger group.

Police say next of kin are aware and a police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this sad time.".

A Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team spokesman said after the rescue: "We would like to wish the climbers rescued yesterday a speedy recovery.

"When the rescue resumed on Saturday, the team were planning for an avalanche search and as is normal practice called for assistance from our neighbouring teams."

The group paid tribute to two "climbing parties" who dropped their plans for the day to help in the multi-agency rescue.

Forecasters have warned the risk of avalanches in Creag Meagaidh, Glencoe, Lochaber and Northern Cairngorms is rated “considerable” until 6pm on Monday.

Meanwhile a gritter crashed on the A76 near Mennock, Dumfries and Galloway on Sunday morning as the snow began to hit the country.

The male driver suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene but he did not need hospital treatment.

The weather caused disruption to a number of Calmac ferry services, with some services not able to continue today (Mon)