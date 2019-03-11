Scots are being urged to make arrangements for when they may be unable to look after their affairs, amid concern over soaring dementia rates.

Fears are growing that people are sleepwalking into old age without a safety net to ensure their welfare and finances are properly managed should they no longer be able to look after themselves.

Granting someone power of attorney to make important decisions well in advance of any downturn in mental capacity is a solution.

However, it’s thought many Scots are either unaware of the benefits or are avoiding making formal arrangements because they fear it could be “tempting fate”.

There are also concerns among some that handing over control of their most sensitive affairs leaves them open to abuse.

Now, however, there are increasing calls among experts for people to overcome their worries – or face the risk of having their welfare and financial wellbeing left in the hands of strangers.

It comes amid rising rates of dementia: almost 17,500 Scots were diagnosed in 2016-2017.

As the Scottish population ages at a significant rate, the number with dementia is predicted to rise by 50 per cent in the next 20 years.

A host of other conditions can also impact on a person’s ability to retain full mental control over their care and finances at any age, including accidents, brain damage resulting from tumours or haemorrhages, strokes and Parkinson’s Disease.

More than 12,000 Scots are affected by Parkinson’s Disease, with about 30 people diagnosed every week in 2018 in Scotland.

It’s predicted the number diagnosed will double over the next 50 years as the population grows and ages.

Dementia expert Professor June Andrews, adviser to the Dementia Services Development Trust, says there is deepening concern that many people are leaving themselves at risk of an uncertain future by failing to plan ahead and arrange powers of attorney to cover both their welfare and finances.

“A power of attorney says if you can’t speak, are no longer making sense, or the doctors say you no longer have the capacity to take care of your own affairs, then this is what you want to be done on your behalf,” she said.

“Some people don’t do it because they don’t see the point, and others are superstitious and think something bad will happen because they have thought about it.

“They should ask themselves what is the worst thing that can happen? The worst thing would be for strangers to be making decisions about their finances and welfare without them having any influence. They should realise power of attorney takes that fear away.”

The Office of the Public Guardian in Scotland looks after applications for powers of attorney and handles investigations into concerns over misuse.

According to Sandra McDonald, former Public Guardian for Scotland, fears that the powers may be abused are often unfounded. Some 80% of attorneys appointed to care for individual’s finances or welfare work hard and fulfil their task without complaint.

Of the remaining 20% whose actions may prompt an investigation, just 2% – roughly 2,000 attorneys a year in Scotland – are found to have taken advantage of their role.

She says there are steps people can take to limit the risk of any power of attorney being misused and to give them peace of mind. “People should think carefully about what they want and the powers they want to hand over, and do it early,” she said.

Ian Macdonald, partner and head of private client at Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP, said: “Granting a power of attorney is a relatively straightforward process and can be done quickly and inexpensively.

“If a person loses capacity before a power of attorney is granted and circumstances arise where that person requires assistance in managing their affairs, the options available are complicated, expensive and time consuming.”

Scotland is leading the way on how powers of attorney are handled, with increasing interest in the Scottish model from other countries, said Adrian Ward, convener of the Law Society of Scotland’s Mental Health and Disability Subcommittee.

He said: “We think nothing of insuring a house against fire, but they are far more likely to need someone to look after their affairs if they can’t, than see their home go up in flames.”