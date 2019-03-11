BREAKAWAY MPs who quit the Labour Party to set up their own group have become completely irrelevant following the “futile gesture”, the shadow chancellor has said.

John McDonnell branded the decision of eight of his party’s MPs to leave and form The Independent Group (TIG) “absolutely bizarre”, and warned any support for them risked handing power to the Tories.

It came as he announced a Labour Government would create 50,000 new jobs in Scotland as part of a “green industrial revolution” which would see hundreds of wind turbines constructed north of the Border.

Addressing a fringe meeting at the Scottish Labour conference in Dundee, Mr McDonnell said he was “disappointed and to a certain extent perplexed” that Labour MPs had left the party for TIG, which is made up of 11 pro-Remain MPs.

READ MORE: John McDonnell says Labour is preparing for Government

He said one of the main reasons they gave was Labour’s failure to support a People’s Vote. However, the party’s Brexit approach was decided at its conference, he said, and the week after the MPs left it backed a public vote.

“So it just seemed completely futile that they left for that reason,” he added. He later said: “For them to walk out at this stage I just found bizarre, absolutely bizarre.”

Mr McDonnell said the move would end up being “not just a waste of time for them personally, but also any others who support them as well.”

Rejecting claims there was a major schism in his party, he said: “They are a group of people who for some reason, I’m not completely sure why, were disgruntled, [and] chose an issue to leave the party on. Within a week that issue was no longer relevant, I don’t think. I just find it a futile gesture.”

He added: “The Independent Group is looking increasingly completely irrelevant.

“I’ve not found in the meetings that I’ve been doing that people are even talking about them anymore.”

He said “not one” of his constituents had raised it, adding: “I think they’ve become irrelevant very, very quickly.”

The shadow chancellor said those who had left Labour “need to think about the responsibility that they have, because if they are taking votes away from Labour, it won’t mean that they get elected, it won’t mean there will be a TIG government – it will mean the Tories go back into power”. He added: “And I think that’s the responsibility that some people who may have been thinking of supporting them need to think hard about.”

Mr McDonnell made the comments at a fringe meeting before addressing delegates from the main conference stage on Sunday.

READ MORE: John McDonnell attacks ‘rip-off’ privatised electricity market

He vowed a Labour Government would deliver 50,000 new well-paid and unionised jobs for Scotland as part of plans to massively expand employment in the green energy sector.

He said: “Labour has developed ambitious plans for expanding onshore wind. At least 60 per cent of that new capacity will be here and could mean 20,000 new jobs in Scotland.

“With another 42 gigawatts of capacity under Labour from offshore wind, that’s another 15,000 jobs in Scotland. And when we roll out our UK-wide home retrofitting programme, that could be close to another 15,000 more jobs in Scotland.”

He earlier told the BBC he welcomed a potential investigation into complaints of anti-Semitism in Labour, as he wanted the party to be a “shining example” in how it tackles such issues.