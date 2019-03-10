HIS nickname is “Dylan the villain,” but the little Papillon was top dog at Crufts 2019 when he was named “Best in Show”.

The champion canine beat six other finalists to claim the top honour, having earlier been named the winner of the Toy group.

The Crufts final was broadcast live on Channel 4 from the NEC in Birmingham, with more than 20,000 dogs entering the four-day-event from all over the world.

It was the first time a Papillon has taken the coveted rosette in the history of the Kennel Club-run dog show, in its 128th year.

Delighted Dylan’s owner, Kathleen Roosens, from Belgium, said she will be “on cloud number nine all week” after the result, adding that Dylan earned his nickname by being a “crazy butterfly” who has a habit of coming in muddy from his outdoor walks.

Judge, Dan Ericson, said he had been “spoiled for choice” but that his eyes were drawn to this “beautiful dog” who had “everything you could look for in the breed”, as well as personality.

He was soon trending on Twitter, with one viewer saying, “You have to admit, Dylan does have fabulous ears” and another tweeting: “I need a Papillon in my life. Dylan the villain has stolen my heart.”