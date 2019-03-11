A 15-year-old boy has become the second person to be charged with the murder of a teenage girl was found stabbed to death in a park in east London.

The body of Jodie Chesney, 17, was found near a children's playground in Harold Hill, Romford, on March 1.

The teenager, who cannot be named, was arrested on Friday and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, was remanded in custody on Saturday to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Read more: Sturgeon urged to hold inquiry into failures leading up to knife murder

A further four arrests have been made in connection with the investigation, Metropolitan Police said.

An 18-year-old man from Romford was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A man, 50, and woman, 38, both from Dagenham, and a 17-year-old boy have all been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four remain in custody while inquiries continue.

Ms Chesney was the fifth teenager to be stabbed to death in London so far this year.