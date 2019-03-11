A jaguar attacked a woman who crossed a barrier while trying to take a photo at a US wildlife park.
Authorities at the Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona said emergency responders took the woman to hospital to treat cuts on one of her arms and hand.
Zoo officials said the jaguar never got out of her enclosure and would not be put down because of the incident, which is being fully investigated.
The private facility has more than 600 species and 6,000 animals on display.
