NICOLA Sturgeon is facing a grassroots revolt over her economic and currency plans for independence, with a former MP mounting a direct challenge at SNP conference.

George Kerevan today launched the Campaign for an Independent Currency (CIC) with a scathing attack on the First Minister’s preferred plan, the controversial SNP Growth Commission.

He said it meant “cuts to services and spending”, could lead to keeping the pound “indefinitely”, and was “completely contrary to the Scotland that people want to build”.

The Commission proposed a decade of tight public spending after a Yes vote to halve Scotland’s deficit, and keeping the pound until six tests were met for any new currency, earning widespread criticism on the left of the Yes movement.

The CIC is now urging activists to stop the SNP leadership’s plan to adopt the Commission as party policy at next month’s conference in Edinburgh.

It wants members to vote to ditch the Commission’s “arbitrary” six tests for moving to a new currency so that this can happen in the first term of an independent parliament.

A CIC amendment seeks to rewrite a leadership motion on the Commission tabled by Finance Secretary Derek Mackay and SNP depute leader Keith Brown.

Mr Mackay has said publicly he welcomes debate around the Commission, however the SNP leadership is unlikely to be happy at the proposals being linked to cuts, something critics have said all along, but ministers have denied.

Mr Kerevan, the MP for East Lothian from 2015 to 2017, and a persistent critic of the Growth Commission, said: “While the motion put to conference is a positive step, it must be amended to ensure powers over currency are taken from Westminster at the nearest opportunity to be used by Scotland in the interests of Scotland.

“We should not continue to chain ourselves to Westminster which has long made decisions contrary to Scotland’s prosperity and will.

“The Growth Commission’s six tests would leave Scotland using the pound indefinitely, result in cuts to services and spending, and allow the market to dictate an independent Scotland’s decisions.

“This is completely contrary to the Scotland that people want to build and we should reject those tests. We need to fund our NHS, our schools, our local authorities, build infrastructure and homes. We need to build the Scotland we want and we should not give that vision up.”

The Commission’s six tests would assess whether Scotland’s economic record was credible and sustainable; whether markets had faith in a new Scottish Central Bank and its ability to issue debt; whether the public and business wanted it; whether Scotland had adequate reserves; whether it would improve trade; and whether Scotland’s economic cycle was “significantly out of phase with that of the rest of the UK” to make it “feasible and desirable”.

Andrew Wilson, the former SNP MSP who authored the Commission, said explaining these tests to voters before a second referendum was an “absolute necessity”.

But Mr Kerevan said: “The views of international markets and corporations should always fall behind that of the people. The sovereign will of the Scottish people and Parliament should be the ones to make decisions on our currency to benefit our economy.

“If certainty and stability is the aim, we should not leave the creation of independent currency to be open ended. Clear and definite plans must be set to establish a independent currency in the first term of the Scottish Parliament to prevent any delay to its creation.”

The CIC amendment would strike out a key clause in the leadership's motion on currency.

This says: “Conference believes that it should be the policy of an SNP government in an independent Scotland to establish an independent currency; and agrees that the process and precise timescale for doing so should be subject to robust governance and guided by the six tests recommended by the Sustainable Growth Commission.”

The CIC proposes replacing this with: “Conference believes that achieving successful higher growth and securing a sustainable fiscal balance in an independent Scotland can only be achieved through the establishment of a separate Scottish currency.

“Conference believes it should be the policy of an SNP government in an independent Scotland to establish a separate Scottish currency within the lifetime of the first, post-independence parliament.

“The pound sterling will remain in use until the currency transition.”

The CIC said this would “remove the requirement to end any fiscal deficit and ensure foreign lenders are satisfied with Scottish tax and spending - both of which would result in cuts”.

An “arbitrary” test on ensuring business stability would be scrapped along with the “paradoxical” test on ensuring there are sufficient reserves of a yet non-existent currency.

There also would be no harmonising between Scotland and England’s economic cycle in an attempt to ensure decisions are made in Scotland’s best interests, the campaign said.

CIC spokesperson Rory Steel said: “An independent currency will allow the people of Scotland to exercise their power in an independent Scotland’s economy.

“We need the SNP grassroots to exercise their power now and take the amendment to their branch for approval.”

Labour Finance Spokesperson James Kelly said: “The SNP’s Growth Commission is really a cuts commission,and there is no currency plan the SNP can come up with that doesn’t lead to turbo charged austerity for Scotland. That’s why only Labour in Scotland is standing on an anti-austerity platform offering hope and investment.”

The Scottish Socialist Party last week said it would boycott any cross-party campaign in a second referendum if the Commission becomes SNP policy.

The SNP has been asked for comment.