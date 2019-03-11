DOWNING Street has confirmed MPs will have a meaningful vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal tomorrow after reports the Prime Minister might delay rather than suffer another defeat.

However Number 10 did not rule out tweaking the motion which will go before parliament to improve its chance of passing, something which itself could provoke a fiery backlash.

The motion is due to be published later today for a vote on Tuesday.

The latest legal advice of Attorney General Geoffrey Cox is also expected to be published.

Amid reports of a devastating three-figure defeat in store, Downing Street has promised two more votes - on whether to have a no-deal Brexit, and if that is rejected a vote on whether to delay Brexit.

The latter votes were originally scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, but there is now speculation they could both be held on Wednesday.

Ms May saw her withdrawal deal defeated by a record 230 votes in January, with Tory Brexiters rebelling over the Irish backstop provision.

Despite weeks of talks with Brussels, Mrs May has failed to secure any legally binding changes to the backstop which could placate her own side.

Downing Street admitted negotiations were "deadlocked" and a phone call last night between the PM and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker failed to make a breakthrough.

It is understood the day had a second call today.

There is growing speculation at Westminster that if the PM loses badly or tries to pull off yet another delay, she could be facing the end of her premiership.

Former Labour minister Yvette Cooper said that if Mrs May tried to pull any of the votes it would make her previous assurance to MPs a “straight up lie”.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said the talks happening now were between British politicians, rather than between the UK and Brussels.

The PM's spokesman cautioned against "speculation" that Mrs May might ask Parliament to vote on a "conditional" motion expressing its readiness to support a form of deal other than the one agreed with Brussels.

In a sign of Brussels' frustration, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said: "It is now for the House of Commons to take an important set of decisions this week."

Mr Barnier told AFP as he arrived at a meeting of EU ambassadors: "We talked all weekend and now the discussions, the negotiations, are between the Government in London and the Parliament in London."

Tory former minister Nick Boles said: "I am sure that the Prime Minister will honour these three commitments.

"If she doesn't she will forfeit the confidence of the House of Commons."

Mrs May has been told by Brexiteers that rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement is "inevitable" unless there are significant changes to the Northern Ireland backstop.

Some called on the PM to postpone the meaningful vote rather than risk another damaging reverse and instead table a "conditional" motion setting out the terms for dealing with the backstop issue which Parliament would be prepared to accept.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, chairman of the pro-Brexit Tory European Research Group, told the Times it "would not be a foolish way to proceed".

He added: "I think a meaningful vote with an addendum saying this House will support a deal if such and such is done might be a way of uniting the party or limiting the scale of the defeat."

Former chief whip Andrew Mitchell told the paper: "Anything that avoids what looks like a massive defeat on Tuesday is worth considering."

Former Cabinet minister Nicky Morgan said Mrs May's position would become untenable if Parliament "dismantled" her Brexit policy in a series of votes during the course of the week.

Asked if the PM had considered resigning if her deal was defeated on Tuesday, her spokesman said he had not discussed the matter with Mrs May, but added: "I have seen nothing at all to suggest that."

Tory MP George Freeman said Mrs May should quit after Brexit rather than have a "panicked change of leader now", telling BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I hope the Prime Minister can get withdrawal through and then I do think we need to choose a new leader for a new generation with a new vision of a conservativism that can make sense of Brexit and reinspire and reunite the nation."

Environment Secretary Michael Gove - one of the leaders of the official Leave campaign in the referendum - became the latest Cabinet minister to urge MPs to vote for Mrs May's deal.

In an article for the Daily Mail, he said: "I hope that everyone who believes in our democracy - in the importance of delivering Brexit, but also in the critical need to unite our country - will come behind the Prime Minister's deal this week."