Storm Gareth is set to hit Scotland, bringing 80mph winds to parts of the country.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been put in place for western and south-western areas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gusts of 80mph are forecast, sparking flood warnings and a risk of power cuts.

South Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway, Islay and Kintyre are all likely to be hit by wind, while heavy rain will also batter parts of the country, including Argyll and the Highlands on Thursday.

⚠ There's a yellow weather warning for strong winds in place for tomorrow afternoon from @metoffice affecting Western Scotland 🍃🌬 We'll keep you updated as the picture develops.



— ScotRail (@ScotRail) March 11, 2019

The Met Office has warned of travel disruption as adverse weather conditions are expected to affect the roads and rails, as well as flood homes.

A statement on their website reads: "A spell of strong northwesterly winds is expected to develop across southwest Scotland late on Tuesday evening then extend across much of England and Wales through Wednesday.

"Gusts of up to 50-55 mph are likely inland and 65 mph along western coasts. Winds will gradually ease during the afternoon."