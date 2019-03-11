A TEENAGE boy has been stabbed near a high school in the south side of Glasgow.
The incident happened this afternoon in Shawlands, close to both Shawlands Academy and Shawlands Primary School.
Police say the boy has been rushed to hospital where his condition is not yet known.
READ MORE: Scotland weather forecast: Storm Gareth to bring 80mph gales
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a report of a teenager having been stabbed during a disturbance on Kilmarnock Road, close to Skirving Street, this afternoon at 1.30pm.
"He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where the extent of his injuries are not known.
"No other people were involved in the incident.
"A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.