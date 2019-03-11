A narrow majority of Scots say independence would be better than Theresa May’s Brexit deal or a no-deal Brexit, according to a new poll.

The Panelbase survey for the pro-independence Wings Over Scotland website found 53% thought independence would be better for Scotland than the PM’s deal, with a 52-48 split on independence and no-deal.

The gap is smaller than a Panelbase survey for the Sunday Times Scotland in December, which found 59% of Scots thought independence would be better than no-deal.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “Brexit, on any terms, is deeply unpopular in Scotland – and the Tories are running scared of giving Scotland a say in our own future.”

Nicola Sturgeon has promised a revised timescale on a second referendum within weeks.

However the Prime Minister’s spokesman said on Monday that the UK Government’s position on refusing a second referendum had not “changed one bit”.

Asked the response if the First Minister asked for powers to hold a fresh vote, he said: “I haven’t seen any formal request. I don’t think our position has changed one bit in relation to a second independence referendum.”

On Sunday, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said his party wanted to be able to hold another referendum if Brexit goes ahead.