Scots with mental health problems are being traumatised and left in financial difficulties by the benefits system, according to a leading charity.

The Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) says no one should be transferred to the new benefit Universal Credit until issues set out in a new report have been fixed.

The charity says such problems include medical assessments which discriminate against people with mental health issues, a five week waiting period before benefits are paid and the demand that applications are made online.

The report warns Universal Credit is causing hardship and emotional distress for people with mental health problems. It also says work coaches who can ask for sanctions against people for not seeking work often have no understanding of mental health or disability

Carolyn Lochhead, SAMH’s Interim Head of Communications and Public Affairs, SAMH said Universal Credit had undermined the goal of simplifying the benefits system, and instead caused hardship and additional emotional distress to claimants.

“The reliance on a rigid digital by default system is a significant barrier to people with mental health problems when claiming and then managing their Universal Credit entitlement,” she said. “There are also structural issues with Universal Credit that are direct obstacles to people with mental health problems accessing essential support and financial security.”

Conditionality – a key feature of Universal Credit, which allows people to be deprived of payments if they are deemed not to be seeking work is not tailored to support people with mental health problems, Ms Lochhead said.

“ The conditionality regime relies largely on the discretion of Work Coaches, who are not specialists in mental health or disability. This is compounded by a regime of sanctioning and the threat of sanctions, she said.

The report comes a week after a survey by the charity Money and Mental Health found that 94 per cent of people with mental health problems report anxiety after dealing with benefits system 93 per cent say their mental health deteriorates ahead of benefits assessment and only 19 per cent feel benefits assessors understand mental health problems.

A spokespersons for the DWP said: “We are committed to supporting the most vulnerable claimants and our new partnership with Citizens Advice will provide further tailored help.”