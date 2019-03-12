IT is a visitor attraction which uses state-of-the art technology to transport visitors to a night-time wonderland of music, sound and lights.

And it appears that the magic of the Enchanted Forest isn't just confined to it's award-winning show - the tourist spot is proving that money really can grow from trees.

New research has found that the woodland walk has delivered a multi-million pound shot in the arm to the local economy as visitors went on to spend money in the area before, during and after their stay.

More than 80,000 people attended last year's autumn spectacle, with around half of then staying the night in nearby hotels and many more using local cafes and restaurants.

The attraction also has a policy of using local suppliers where possible, further boosting the revenues of businesses in the Pitlochry area.

It is a long way from the event's early days, when just 1,500 people passed through its doors in 2002.

Originally envisaged as a late year attraction which would extend the tourist season, it has grown into one of Perthshire's main draws in its own right and continues to go from strength to strength.

Ian Sim, Trustee of The Enchanted Forest said: “This has surpassed even our wildest expectations of what the event brings to Highland Perthshire.

"We had older economic impact studies which were carried out when the event was much smaller as a baseline and, of course, we have always had anecdotal evidence that hotels, B&Bs, restaurants and cafes are busy – but we are simply amazed to learn just how much value the event brings to the local area.”

The independent report on the Enchanted Forest was conducted by the Tourism Resources Company in Glasgow, and was commissioned last year.

The Enchanted Forest was initially produced by outside agencies on the Forestry Commission’s site at Loch Dunmore by when commercial interests.

But when it looked like they would give up on it, the attraction was rescued by the local community and is now run by The Enchanted Forest Community Trust.

The report looked at visitor behaviour and how people spend money, as well as the event’s own purchasing power.

It concluded that with the Enchanted Forest boosts the local economy by £7.66 million every year, and that its reputation is growing beyond Scotland's borders.

According to the report, international visitor numbers have jumped from around 0.97 per cent of its annual visitors in 2014 to almost three per cent of those attending in 2018.

More than eight out of foreign visitors said that the the event was a reason for travelling to Scotland, from a selection of 28 different countries.

Mr Sim added: “This is really pleasing. The Enchanted Forest was originally set up to help build value for tourism businesses, providing visitor footfall during what was known as the 'shoulder season' in Highland Perthshire.

"It used to be very quiet in Pitlochry in October – now we hear from local hotel operators that it’s their busiest month of the year.”

The Enchanted Forest, in Faskally Wood, near Pitlochry, covers a circular walks of slightly more than a mile through woods lit up by a spectacular light show and

The report suggests that the most popular hotels for visitors are the Fisher’s Hotel, Scotland’s Hotel and the Atholl Palace, while those eating locally are favouring Mackay’s Pub, Victoria’s and The Old Mill Inn.

Not surprisingly for a family event, the most popular retailers were local sweetie shops.

The growth in the profile of the event has netted it a finalist’s place in the national final of the Visit Scotland Thistle Awards for Best Cultural Event or Festival.

The winners will be announced this Thursday night at a glittering black-tie ceremony in Edinburgh’s International Conference Centre.

Tve event also supports local causes. Last year three the Enchanted Forest's three official charity partners - Birks Cinema Trust, Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland and Blairgowrie Riding for the Disabled - each received donations of £5000.