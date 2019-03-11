Cabinet Office minister David Lidington provided an update on the Brexit talks taking place in Strasbourg in a statement to the House of Commons.

The de facto deputy PM told MPs Theresa May and Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay have secured "legally-binding changes" to the Northern Irish backstop.

Mr Lidington said: "Tonight we will be laying two new documents in the House; a joint legally-biding instrument on the Withdrawal Agreement and protocol on Northern Ireland and a joint statement to supplement the political declaration."

Mr Lidington said: "The first provides confirmation that the EU cannot try to trap the UK in the backstop indefinitely and that doing so would be an explicit breach of the legally-binding commitments that both sides have agreed."

And he said the "joint instrument" reflects the commitment to "replace the backstop with alternative arrangements by December 2020".

Mr Lidington went on to say: "The second document is a joint statement supplementing the Political Declaration, which outlines a number of commitments by the United Kingdom and the European Union to enhance and expedite the process of negotiating and bringing into force the future relationship - for example, it makes reference to the possibility of provisional application of such future agreement - and it sets out in detail how the specific negotiating track on alternative arrangements will operate.

"Negotiations are continuing, and the Government will provide an update to the House at the earliest opportunity should there be further changes."

He concluded by saying: "The House was clear on the need for legally-binding changes to the backstop. Today we have secured these changes.

"Now is the time to come together, to back this improved Brexit deal and deliver on the instruction of the British people."