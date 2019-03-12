Theresa May has insisted she has secured "legally binding" changes to the Brexit deal in order to win Parliament's backing after meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Junker.

Here is how key groups and figures have reacted to the announcement:

- The Democratic Unionist Party, whose support the Prime Minister relies on in the Commons, rejected her deal in the first meaningful vote.

The party said in a statement on Monday night: "These publications need careful analysis. We will be taking appropriate advice, scrutinising the text line by line and forming our own judgment.

"We will measure this latest text against the Brady amendment, and the commitments made by the Prime Minister of 29 January."

-Ian Blackford said: “Theresa May’s Brexit plan changes nothing for Scotland. It is the same disastrous deal that ignores the people of Scotland’s overwhelming vote for remain, and will cost jobs and living standards”

- The European Research Group (ERG) of Tory MPs also rejected her deal first time around.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, chairman of the ERG, told the BBC: "It's too early to tell definitively, but it's clearly a step in the right direction.

"It's important to see the details, but the DUP's support would be a very important and significant factor."

- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "Since her Brexit deal was so overwhelmingly rejected, the Prime Minister has recklessly run down the clock, failed to effectively negotiate with the EU and refused to find common ground for a deal Parliament could support.

"That's why MPs must reject this deal."

SNP Westminster Leader @IanBlackfordMP responds to Theresa May's Brexit statement pic.twitter.com/apJQOGFKEd — Tom French (@tomfrench85) March 11, 2019

- Prominent Tory backbencher Damian Collins, who backed remaining in the EU in 2016, said he will be voting against the Government's motion on Tuesday.

He tweeted: "Nothing has really changed since last November. We have the power to apply to an arbitration panel to leave the backstop, but not the right to leave by ourselves."

- Prominent Remain figure Nicky Morgan signalled support for the changes, tweeting that it was a "welcome step that the Malthouse Compromise Alternative Arrangements are a key part of tonight's statement on changes to the #Brexit Withdrawal Agreement".

- Independent Group MP Chris Leslie said the Government's "Brexit fudge fools nobody".

"They can't reconcile the irreconcilable objectives of ditching Single Market & Customs Union... while keeping Irish border open & frictionless," he wrote on Twitter.

The group of 11 former Labour and Tory MPs has tabled an amendment to the motion to be debated, calling for an extension to Article 50 so Parliament can agree the terms of a so-called People's Vote.

- Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable said the outcome of Mrs May's meeting with Mr Juncker showed the Brexit negotiations were in disarray.

"Midnight flits to Strasbourg and desperate late-night Commons statements underline the chaos into which Project Brexit has descended," he tweeted.

"Ministers cannot negotiate a better deal than being in the EU, because the UK is stronger inside as a full member. #PeoplesVote"