UFC star Conor Mcgregor has been arrested for allegedly smashing a fan's phone.

The UFC fighter was arrested in Miami after the alleged incident when a fan was trying to take a picture.

McGregor allegedly “slapped” a phone out of a man’s hand. The fan had attempted to take the 30-year-old Irish fighter's picture outside of a Miami Beach nightclub at 5:20am local time.

McGregor then allegedly stomped on the mobile phone several times, according to the police report. McGregor then picked up the smashed phone, and walked away. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and McGregor was arrested later Monday.

A police report said: "The victim attempted to take a picture of the defendant with his cell phone. The defendant slapped the victim's phone out of his hand, causing it to fall to the floor," a police report said.

"The defendant then stomped on the victim's phone several times, damaging it. The defendant then picked up the victim's phone and walked away with it, depriving him of it. The defendant was located and arrested."