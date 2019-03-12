Kirsty Blackman has called for MPs to back an extension to Article 50 ahead of a crucial vote in the Commons today.

It comes after Theresa May has secured “legally binding” changes to her Brexit deal with the EU.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker confirmed that "meaningful legal assurances" have been given over the backstop which the Prime Minister said will mean the so-called Irish backstop will not be permanent.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the Member of Parliament for Aberdeen North said: "In 2016, Scotland overwhelmingly voted to reject Brexit, we voted to remain in the EU. The Prime Minister's deal is bad, no deal is overwhelmingly bad, it would be completely disastrous, we put down an amendment today to say that we reject the deal and that Scotland's best future would be as an independent nation in the EU."

"I think we need to have an extension to Article 50. What the SNP have been calling for is a People's Vote to be held to basically put the Prime Minister's deal to the country.

"If she thinks this is the best possible deal, then she shouldn't be scared of putting it to the people. The other option on the table should be that we remain in the EU because it's clear from everything, every piece of analysis, that we are going to be poorer as a result of leaving the EU.

"Whatever happens I will do whatever I can to make sure the people of Scotland, and my constituents, gets to remain in the EU because the Prime Minister has just wasted to much time hanging no deal over our heads when she could have been negotiating.

"In fact, she has been standing in Parliament saying, "No deal is going to happen if you don't back my deal." She should have been taking this seriously and actually making the compromises that Parliamentarians were asking her to make.

Today, the SNP will forward calling for Scotland to become an independent Member State of the European Union, meaning that if selected by the Speaker for the first time ever, a majority of MPs from Scotland will vote in favour of Scottish independence.

Yesterday a poll found that Scots thought independence would be better than Theresa May’s Brexit deal or a no-deal Brexit.

President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani said he hopes "common sense will prevail".

"We have done everything possible to reassure the United Kingdom. We look forward to a positive vote in the Commons."