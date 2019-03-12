Storm Gareth will bring potentially destructive weather to parts of Scotland this week, the Met Office has said.

Travel disruption and power cuts are also possible when the storm, which was named on Monday, hits on Tuesday, forecasters warned.

The Met Office has announced a yellow weather warning for parts of south west Scotland, which comes into effect at 9pm tonight and lasts until 3pm tomorrow.

Motorists are being warned of travel disruption and and short term loss of power overnight, with gusts expected to reach 80mph along northern coasts.

A tweet said: "Strong winds due to #StormGareth bring the risk of travel disruption and short term loss of power for much of England and Wales as well as parts of Scotland through Tuesday night into Wednesday."

The storm was named by Met Éireann, the Irish weather service, and is the third named storm this year after Storm Erik in February and Freya earlier this month.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “The strong north-westerly winds will also affect south-west Scotland late on Tuesday, spreading across much of England and Wales through Wednesday.

Whilst tomorrow may start relatively mild ahead of the front, colder air will push in from the northwest leading to a drop in temperatures pic.twitter.com/j42vaHAd2e — Met Office (@metoffice) March 11, 2019

“Gusts of 50-55 mph are likely inland and up to 65 mph along western coasts. Winds will gradually ease during the afternoon.”

Gusts could even reach 80mph along northern coasts, the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning for rain is also in place in parts of northern England on Thursday and Friday.

The storm has been caused by a deep area of low pressure.