A yellow weather warning has been issued for much of the UK with strong winds bring travel disruption to many parts of the UK.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for much of the country with warnings that gusts could reach up to 80mph.

Strong winds will hit Northern Ireland before spreading eastwards to south-west Scotland, and much of England and Wales.

Here's the Scottish forecast for the next 24 hours.