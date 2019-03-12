A yellow weather warning has been issued for much of the UK with strong winds bring travel disruption to many parts of the UK.
READ MORE: Scotland weather forecast: Storm Gareth to bring 80mph gales
Yellow weather warnings have been issued for much of the country with warnings that gusts could reach up to 80mph.
Strong winds will hit Northern Ireland before spreading eastwards to south-west Scotland, and much of England and Wales.
READ MORE: Storm Gareth: 80mph gales to hit Scotland as Met Office issues warning
Here's the Scottish forecast for the next 24 hours.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.