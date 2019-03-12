Police Scotland and Metropolitan Police are aware of a claim from a group calling itself the IRA who have claimed responsibility for a letter bomb spree.

Investigations are ongoing after the group claims it posted five devices to addresses in Britain, however only four have been discovered.

READ MORE: 'IRA' claims responsibility for Glasgow and London letter bombs

"The Metropolitan Police and Police Scotland are aware of the claim of responsibility for the devices that were received at three buildings in London and at the University of Glasgow on March 5 and 6," he said.

"The investigations into these devices continue and relevant inquiries are being made in relation to the claim that has been made.

READ MORE: University of Glasgow: Bomb disposal experts carry out controlled explosion

"Given the packages received last week bore similarities to devices sent in the past which were linked to dissident groups associated with Northern Ireland-related terrorism, officers were already looking at this as a line of inquiry.

"However, we continue to keep an open mind and inquiries continue.

"We are also aware that those claiming responsibility have indicated five devices were sent.

"At this time, only four devices have been recovered.

"Extensive advice has already been issued to relevant businesses and sectors to be vigilant for and report suspicious packages to police. This advice was previously sent to armed forces personnel and is being reiterated again in light of this claim."

"We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to police. "