A MAN is to stand trial accused of chopping off a disabled woman's hand.

Stephen Brisbane, 33, is accused of attacking Sandra McGowan at her home in Dundee in February last year.

Prosecutors claim he grabbed the 62 year-old wrist and did “sever her right hand from her body with a knife”.

Wheelchair-bound Miss McGowan is said to have fallen unconscious.

The indictment states Brisbane did “take away her right hand” and “rob her of a ring”.

It is claimed he assaulted Miss McGowan to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of her life.

Brisbane also allegedly did not get medical help.

He is further accused of stealing a number of items including a mobile phone and door fob.

Brisbane faces an earlier allegation that he threatened his sister at an address in Dundee.

He was today back in the dock in High Court in Glasgow.

Brisbane had previously appeared for a string of hearings stretching back to last June as investigations continued into the case.

His QC Mark Stewart today said he was now ready for a trial to be set.

Lady Stacey set a trial due to begin on July 8 in Edinburgh. The case could last up to five days.