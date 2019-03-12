A MAJOR alert is in place as Police in Scotland and England attempt to trace a fifth package sent by a group calling itself the "IRA".
With only four of the letter bomb devices accounted for, the Metropolitan Police confirmed a coded message had been received from the republican group claiming responsibility and warning five devices had been sent.
The existence of a rogue parcel is still to be confirmed, but a joint statement from the Met and Police Scotland said police and security services were taking the warning seriously and urged the public to remain on high alert.
The joint statement reiterated security guidance and stressed that similar advice had led to the detection of the device found in Glasgow University's mailroom last week.
It warned armed forces personnel and those working in the business and education sectors to be particularly on their guard.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland and the Met have both provided protective security advice to armed forces personnel, business and education sector on prevention and what to look out for.
"That advice led directly to the interception of the device sent to the University of Glasgow and the advice is being reiterated in light of this claim."
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police declined to speculate on the whereabouts of a fifth device and said investigations were ongoing. He added: "Those claiming responsibility have indicated five devices were sent. At this time, only four devices have been recovered.
"Detectives from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command are leading the investigation into the three packages received in London, whilst Police Scotland, under direction from the Crown, is leading the investigation into the package received at the University of Glasgow.
"Both investigation teams are working closely together to share any information or intelligence that could assist their respective inquiries. We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to police."
