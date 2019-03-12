A MAJOR alert is in place as Police in Scotland and England attempt to trace a fifth package sent by a group calling itself the "IRA".

With only four of the letter bomb devices accounted for, the Metropolitan Police confirmed a coded message had been received from the republican group claiming responsibility and warning five devices had been sent.

The existence of a rogue parcel is still to be confirmed, but a joint statement from the Met and Police Scotland said police and security services were taking the warning seriously and urged the public to remain on high alert.