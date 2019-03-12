A group of climbers have been caught up in an avalanche on Ben Nevis according to police.
Several climbers were thought to be involved in the incident in a gully on the mountain.
Inverness Coastguard helicopter and an air ambulance have been sent to the scene.
READ MORE: Climber dies after fall on Ben Nevis
Police Scotland say they believe several people have been involved in the incident on the mountain.
The risk of an avalanche had been described as "high" on the mountain according to the Scottish Avalanche Information Service.
Police Scotland said: "We were made aware of an avalanche on Ben Nevis shortly after 11:50 this morning.
"Police Scotland is currently coordinating the mountain rescue response to this incident and is supporting partners at the scene. No further details are available at this time"
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.