The family of Scott Hutchison have launched a charity in his memory one year on from his tragic death.

His parents, Ron and Marion, and brothers, Neil and Grant, have launched a charity called 'Tiny Changes' in his memory which aims to support efforts to improve mental health in children and young people.

The charity takes its name from a lyric from the Frightened Rabbit song “Head Rolls Off” (“While I’m alive, I’ll make tiny changes to Earth”).

The project is inspired by Scott’s legacy and the positive impact that his art and music had on so many people.

Tiny Changes aims to raise awareness about mental health issues, particularly how they can impact young people, advance understanding of the root causes of mental ill health and support and promote initiatives that provide help to children and young people impacted by mental health problems.

Scott died in May 2018 and often spoke of his struggles with mental health in interviews.

The family have released a statement on the launch of the charity saying: “Our beloved brother and son Scott Hutchison was born in Edinburgh in 1981.

"He took his own life in Queensferry in 2018. In those 36 and a half years, Scott's impact was far-reaching and felt by many people.

"Through his music and art, he made many thousands of tiny changes and encouraged other people around the world to do the same.

"The honesty of his lyrics and openness about his own mental health inspired people in all walks of life. It is a legacy that should be continued and nourished.

"Since his sad death last year, the outpouring of grief from people that knew Scott has been overwhelming.

"Whether they knew him personally, through his music and art, or through the interviews he gave on deeply personal matters, so many people have been profoundly affected by Scott’s life.

"Mental health and young people’s mental health, in particular, was a cause close to Scott’s heart. He often spoke openly of his own struggles as an anxious child, even naming his band “Frightened Rabbit” after a nickname given to him by his Mum.

"Tragically, the weight of his ill health became too great for him to carry as an adult.

"We want to continue the legacy that Scott built. To channel the energy he generated in people all over the world into positive action on mental health among young people and to make tiny changes to Earth.”

“The charity has at its heart a passion for changing how young people in Scotland are affected by mental health issues.

"We want to see a Scotland where young people are listened to when they talk about their mental health. Where young people can access the support they need, when they need it.

"A country where young people are feeling better, not worse. And where youth mental health issues do not prevent people from fulfilling their potential as adults.”

