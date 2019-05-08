MSPs are seeking on views on whether a new NHS whistleblowing officer will help staff to voice concerns about the health service.

The Scottish Parliament’s Health and Sport Committee has launched a consultation into plans for a new post of Independent National Whistleblowing Officer.

Members are keen to hear how those working in NHS Scotland believe the change will affect them.

The Scottish Government has put forward legislation which would see the Scottish Public Service Ombudsman (SPSO) act as the Independent National Whistleblowing Officer (INWO) for Scotland’s NHS.

The role of the SPSO, which is completely independent of Government, would be to review how the health board, family health service or independent provider handled the whistleblowing concern, and if it acted reasonably in making any decision.

They would also be able to investigate the treatment of the whistleblower by their employer.

Lewis Macdonald MSP, convener of the Health and Sport Committee, said: “Our review last year into the governance of NHS Scotland raised a number of concerns when it came to the issue of whistleblowing.

“The report made clear that the current whistleblowing arrangements were not nearly robust enough in terms of their effectiveness or independence from NHS employers and Scottish Ministers, and that whistleblowers must not be prejudiced as a consequence of their actions.

“We want to hear from those working as part of Scotland’s NHS to see whether they feel these proposed Scottish Government changes will give them sufficient assurances to make them feel comfortable to blow the whistle.”

Submissions can be made until the consultation deadline on May 22.

A formal evidence session is also scheduled to take place on May 28.

It comes as Health Secretary Jeane Freeman prepares to make a statement to the Scottish Parliament tomorrow about the findings of the Sturrock Report into an alleged "culture of fear and intimidation" at NHS Highland, which senior clinicians said had led to whistleblowers being victimised and scared to raise concerns relating to patient care.

On Monday, the Herald also revealed that nearly 100 radiographers at NHS Ayrshire and Arran have raised a collective grievance against their managers amid claims that staff felt "systematically and constructively" bullied by their department leaders.

The INWO would review the internal handling of a whistleblowing cases by health boards where the whistleblower felt dissatisfied by the internal investigation.

The consultation follows a previous inquiry by the committee into NHS governance which called for action to promote a culture of openness and transparency.