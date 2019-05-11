Devolution as a process has been a success. It has allowed for Scottish governments to seek distinctively Scottish solutions to Scottish issues, and, while not every policy has worked, there have been great successes in some areas that reflect a few of the ways Scotland has changed and needs to change.

Some of the most dramatic and socially significant reform came early in devolution with the repeal of the legislation banning the promotion of the acceptability of homosexuality in schools – legislation that had been introduced by the Conservative Government of Margaret Thatcher.

The proposal to scrap the law dominated the parliament’s first year, but the attempts at change were not easy and demonstrated there was still a strong socially conservative streak in Scottish society. The Stagecoach tycoon Brian Souter bankrolled a referendum to keep the legislation, known as Section 28, and one million Scots voted against repeal. In the end, though, the section was repealed.

Other prominent successes of Scottish policy have been in the areas that have most plagued public health: smoking and drinking. The decision to ban smoking in public places, introduced in Scotland in 2006 and England a year later, was without question a good thing – for bar staff, for customers, for everyone. Although, obviously, Scotland’s health problems persist.

One of them is alcohol, another area where the Scottish Government has sought to follow a different path. The long-awaited legislation on minimum pricing came into force in May last year. It was passed in 2012 but faced long legal challenges and still faces scepticism that problem drinkers are simply switching from high-strength ciders to other drinks like Buckfast. Perhaps it will take time before the policy can be judged success or failure.

The record on the NHS is much more mixed. In lots of ways NHS Scotland is faring better than England (Scotland is doing better on performance in A&E for example), but then again if you compare NHS Scotland today to the NHS Scotland of 10 years ago, there have been some pretty steep deteriorations in the waiting times for key diagnostic tests for cancer.

Opinions are also divided on the launch of the first ever Scotland-specific GP contract. If you are a GP in rural Scotland, it is largely reviled due to a funding model that favours busier urban practices. On the other hand, many GPs welcomed key initiatives such as interest-free loans to support the upkeep of premises, and plans to reduce GPs’ workload by devolving some patient care to other health professionals such as pharmacists.

And what about education? Some critics have focused on the controversies and failures – the introduction of standardised national assessments in literacy and numeracy for pupils in P1, for example, has been a mess; the college sector has also suffered in the last ten years - funding is way down and there has been a massive drop in student numbers and staff; and the controversy over the Curriculum for Excellence rolls on.

However, the successes have also been conspicuous even if they still have a long way to go. There has been the introduction and expansion of guaranteed nursery provision for three and four-year-olds; universities have also been forced to focus on widening access so that young people from poorer backgrounds have a better chance of getting to university; then there’s the Pupil Equity Fund (PEF), which targets additional money at schools facing issues of deprivation. Many of those working for organisations that tackle poverty say PEF is a welcome development.

One area where the criticism is more intense, though, is local government and the perception that there has been a centralisation of power in Edinburgh and a strangling of funds for councils. There has also been constant talk over the last 20 years about reforming the council tax system to make it more progressive although nothing has happened. In other areas of tax, there has been distinct divergence from Westminster – for example, successive changes that have not been picked up by Holyrood mean that some middle class Scots are paying hundreds of pounds more in income tax than they would if they lived south of the border. Whether that’s a success or failure may depend on who you talk to and how much tax they’re paying.

One certain high-profile failure was the 2012 Offensive Behaviour at Football Act, which from the start was confusing and unclear for the police, lawyers and football fans themselves. Eventually, in the face of the criticism and confusion, it was abolished and a coherent policy on tackling sectarianism is still to be found.

Perhaps for the future some reform at Holyrood itself might ensure stronger and better laws. In particular, the reputation of the parliament’s committees has suffered in the face of an in-built SNP majority and the apparent unwillingness of many of its MSPs to challenge and question the government. Rreform in that area could help the next 20 years of Holyrood build on the first.