A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who has not been seen for 12 days.

Emma Faulds, 39, was last seen at about 9.10pm on April 28 in Fairfield Park, Monkton, South Ayrshire.

Her body has yet to be found.

Ross Willox appeared at Ayr Sheriff Court on Friday charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The 39-year-old, of Ayrshire, made no plea and was held in custody.

He is expected to return to court within eight days.

Meanwhile, police are trying to trace vehicles which travelled on the A714 Girvan to Newton Stewart road on April 29 and 30.

They are particularly interested in sightings of Jaguar and Mercedes-type vehicles.

Detectives are urging people to contact them if they saw something “a little odd” in the area of Burrill over that time frame.

It comes as officers have been conducting inquiries in the South Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway border in an attempt to locate Ms Faulds’s body.