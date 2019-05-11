FEARS of a growing tide of disorder and violence at football matches have been laid bare in a new study showing that more than nine out of ten people want authorities to step in to curb the problem.

A survey of Scots' concerns about trouble at large-scale matches found that many feel unsafe watching games in a stadium, while a large minority say that have witnessed violence connected to football.

The findings come amid an upsurge in incidents on matchday, with coaches going public about sectarian abuse from the terraces, fans invading pitches and missiles thrown at players.

Research company Censuswide Scotland polled 1,000 Scots on their experiences of watching football and coming into contact with fans, and found that three out of five feel unsafe when walking past large groups of football fans.

Only one in three people feel safe watching football games in a stadium or a pub, while 39 per cent don’t feel welcome in their own city when large games are on.

Tempers flare at a match between Aberdeen and Rangers

Overall, 95 per cent of those who took part in the survey said that more should be done to tackle issues of violence surrounding large scale football games.

Jordan Ferguson, from Censuswide Scotland, said: “Football is clearly a very important part of Scottish culture with fans, of all ages, peacefully enjoying the sport.

"However, recently we have seen a number of violent incidents reported in the media, following large scale football matches. As a research consultancy, we wanted to understand the impact this was having on the sport, its fans and the public.

“Our research shows that the Scots want more to be done in tackling the issue of violence around large scale football marches. With many seeing clubs, fans and the Scottish Government as the ones who need to step up and take action.“

Last month, Scottish Police Federation vice-chairman David Hamilton warned of a "crisis" approaching Scottish football following a bad-tempered Old Firm match where two players received red cards and six people were arrested.

A woman and four men were later been charged following a large-scale disturbance in Glasgow's Merchant City, while a man was stabbed and left with life-threatening injuries.

At the start of the year, senior officer Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr said colleagues were becoming increasingly concerned about "consistently thuggish behaviour" and the normalising of sectarianism.

Fans have been criticised for lighting flares at Celtic Park

Troubling incidents include a flare being thrown at a police horse, officers being pulled from horses and others being spat at and attacked.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said that problems at football games were caused by a minority of fans and urged law-abiding supporters to report them.

He said: "Last season around 4 million people attended football matches across the country - and around 300 arrests were made.

"The vast majority of fans in Scotland are genuine supporters, who want to enjoy the game and the entertainment it provides, however it is clear, a small minority of people acting inappropriately can have a big impact and this will not be tolerated, by police, or the clubs.

"We encourage any fans who witness anti-social, or threatening and violent conduct, to report it as soon as possible to a steward, to police in the stadium, or to their club.

"We work very closely with clubs, supporters associations and football authorities to try and ensure matches are safer now than they have been in the past and we will continue to challenge any form of unacceptable behaviour."

St Mirren's Vaclav Hladky holds his face after an object is thrown from the crowd at a match in Paisley this year

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said that Ministers were debating the way forward following the repeal of the Offensive behaviour at Football Act.

She said: “The vast majority of football supporters are well-behaved, however, problems undoubtedly remain. Football authorities and clubs must continue to work with police and councils stop unacceptable conduct.

"The now repealed Offensive Behaviour at Football Act clarified what behaviour is unacceptable and, as we and others warned, removing these legislative powers from police and prosecutors sent entirely the wrong signal to those who shame our national game.

"We will continue to consider what further action is needed, with the Justice Secretary saying all options remain firmly on the table.”

A spokesman for the SPFL said: “The survey has thrown up lots of interesting information on the views of Scottish society about football and unacceptable conduct.

“The SPFL and each of its clubs unequivocally condemns unacceptable conduct by fans in the small minority of games where it occurs. More can be done – and more is being done – to ensure that those who commit crimes at matches face the full weight of the law.

“Together with our clubs, we are working with the Scottish Government, the Scottish FA and Police Scotland to identity and prosecute those individuals who choose to break the law at football matches.”