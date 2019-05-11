These statistics are shocking and shame Scottish football.

In a week where we have seen all that can be great and exciting about football, involving our own Andy Robertson and two ex-Celtic players, it’s depressing that we have to come back to the reality of the unwillingness of Scottish football authorities to face up to the threat that actual and implied violence plays in the beautiful game in Scotland.

If these figures in any way reflect how people feel about attending football, then even they must hear the alarm bells ringing.

It won’t be too long before families stop going, and I’ve been told already that when Celtic or Rangers visit, parents don’t take their children along to those games.

How does this help create the next generation of supporters? How can any industry, particularly one that considers itself part of the entertainment industry, survive if one-third of their audience feel unsafe when attending their events?

Just look at these findings: 40 per cent of fans feel unsafe in their own town when some clubs visit and 62% feel intimidated walking past football fans.

Clubs have to be made to consider the impact that their club and its fans have on the rest of society.

It’s well past time that football reclaimed its rightful place in the heart of Scottish society, but also took on the responsibilities that go with that.

I was extremely pleased to see that 95% of fans think more must be done to combat violence in and around the games.

That is why, unless football intends to clean up its own house, I will continue to push forward with the Strict Liability Members Bill. This will hold clubs liable for the behaviour of their supporters within the confines of the game.

Society deserves to be protected from the worst elements that attach themselves to football.

If football won’t do it voluntarily then I’ll continue to push for the Scottish Parliament to ensure they are forced to do so.

They’ve got away with dereliction of their civil duty for far too long and this information shows that the public have had more than enough.

James Dornan is SNP MSP for Glasgow Cathcart