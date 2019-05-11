I’M afraid I’ve come rather late to the extinction party. But I see you’re all still extant, thankfully. I refrained from commenting authoritatively on Extinction Rebellion as I thought it just the usual inverted elite scenario that characterises our society: white, middle-class trendies acting all oppressed.

Except in this case, they were saying it was yonder planet that was oppressed. It all seemed faintly risible and took us by surprise: we all knew the planet was in trouble, but didn’t think that had anything to do with us. Then, all of a sudden, comes this explosion of angst.

And, for all the gimmicks and naked buttocks glued to public buildings, the campaign has achieved results. Everybody’s talking about our demise as a species. Either that or Liverpool’s amazing comeback against Barcelona.

My interest was piqued this week by The Herald’s front-page report that one million species were facing extinction. I wasn’t that bothered about them – sounds like there are way too many anyway – until I read the small print suggesting that this posed a “direct threat to humanity”. That’s you and, to a certain extent, me.

But it’s all your fault. Blindly blundering humans have altered three-quarters of the world’s land, while 66 per cent of the oceans have felt some kind of impact, and a whacking great 85 per cent of wetlands have been lost since 1700.Part of me still has faith that Prime Minister Theresa May can sort this out, but I will be quite candid with you here and confess that I am starting to look out the window fretfully and to consider that it might be time to return to my own planet.

It’s utterly mind-boggling to consider that, over the last 50 years, the human population has doubled. To an extent, we could see this coming, but not on such a scale and, until relatively recently, you’d still get people saying not to worry, it was cool.

Such smugness would be accompanied by arcane sophistry suggesting massive population increases were needed for economic growth, and anyway don’t be biased against the Third World. Groan. In fact, it’s suggested now that it’s the planet’s poorest communities that are bearing the brunt of the planet’s declining state, with natural disasters and food shortages.

As for the species that are starting to shuffle off this mental coil, it’s sad to read that half of Britain’s hedgehogs have gone. Rarely see them now. Personally, I’d like to see an end of killer whales, the entire feline species, birds of prey, and bluebottles. These are all demonstrably wicked beasts, put on this Earth by a sadistic deity either, according to the latest theological intelligence, for his own amusement or to punish us for eating that Granny Smith in the Garden of Eden.

At any rate, I see people already up on their hind legs hollering that the aforementioned horrors are all part of a great chain, in which the loss of one link creates a problem for the whole thing. All together now: All things bright and beautiful/All creatures great and small/All things wise and wonderful/We’ve gone and spoiled them all.

I suspect that, lingering at the back of our brains, we retain a residual faith that we’ll muddle through. There are measures we can take, such as not ruining habitats or spraying pesticides any more. We could eat less meat, stop using plastic and start planting flowers, shrubs and trees that benefit insect life, even if insects are a pain in the butt.

Is it too little too late? We’ve only been on the planet a relatively short time, and other dominant species have been blootered to extinction in the past by a blind, uncaring universe managed by a sleeping god. Beyond just slowly mucking things up, it’s a minor miracle that we haven’t blown ourselves to smithereens yet with nuclear weapons.

I guess that, as with the biological threat to the planet, we prefer not to think about that. Que sera sera and all that. Whatever will be. Or, indeed, whatever will not be.

The question we have to ponder in the meantime is this: how on Earth did Liverpool score four against Barcelona?

ALONE in the world, as usual, this columnist has been ranting and arguably raving for ages about the price of getting into the football these days. Now, at last, the rest of the English world catches up, as the issue is brought into sharp relief by the forthcoming Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham in Madrid.

Have tissues handy as your eyes water at the following: cheapest match ticket £60 (scarcer than hen’s shinpads) – starting price on black market £3,480; “category one” match ticket £513 – black market up to £43,100; cheapest room in a nearby hotel £2,301 (up form normal price of £124); non-stop return flight to Spain with one airline more than £1,500 (683 per cent increase on normal price).

Fans of Liverpool and Tottenham get only 16,613 tickets each for a stadium holding 68,000. Most of the rest goes to corporate fatcats, many of them asking: “Which ones are the reds?”

Football: the working man’s sport. You’re having a laugh. You’d be cheaper being chauffer-driven to the opera, having champagne there at half-time (and more if it goes to penalties), then enjoying an extra pickled egg with your fish supper on the way home.

SEX news, and a shock study by a top boffin at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine – the what now? – has found that fewer than half of Britons have conjugal frightfulness with their partner at least once a week. One in three couples hadn’t had sex in a month.

The disgraceful decline in national duty has been attributed to folk playing with their smartphones and iPads when, back in the days when Britain was great, they would play with each other.

At any rate, the problem is surely just one of poor scheduling. Where spontaneity raises its ugly head, this could be overcome by simply texting each other with the message: “Are you busy at the moment?”

If the coast is clear, then partners could simply shake hands in the traditional British manner of foreplay and then get on off it. Two or three minutes later, they could be back on their smartphones and catching up on the latest gossip.

Professor Kaye Wellings, of the aforementioned tropical hygiene establishment, said many people would be reassured to find it wasn’t just them letting the side down. They’d be better dropping their phones, upping their game and redoubling their efforts.

THE baby of parliaments is now 20-years-old. I was present at the Caesarian birth of the Scottish Parliament, seeing it yanked from the womb of Mother Westminster, smacked on the bahookie and sent forth greetin’ intae the world.

Has it been a success? Failure? It has been a mixter maxter. Arguably, it reflects the more humane politics of Scotland vis-a-vis Doon Yonder and gives it expression, even though Westminster for all its hullabaloo and trumpery still somehow exudes a greater air of civilisation. I cannot explain this beyond glib guesses about time-hallowedness and Gothic architecture.

It’s a wee while since I’ve been to Holyrood, but glimpses I get on Crimewatch suggest the quality of MSP has not increased dramatically. I recall turning up for the first session on the Mound and thinking that, inadvertently, I’d found myself in the Lampposts and Litter Bins Sub-Committee of Inversnotter Community Council.

It was full of wifies passing each other boiled sweets, as if they were at the bingo, and bewildered-looking blokes pulling tight shirt-collars away from their throats and wishing they were back on the allotment.

That said, there are a few good ’uns in there. However, I forget their names for the moment.

