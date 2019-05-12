A CHANDLER'S FORD pub has won a national award for being the best pub in Hampshire.

The Hiltonbury Farmhouse, North Millers Dale, has been awarded the title of Hampshire County Winner in the National Pub & Bar Awards for 2019.

The independent pub opened its doors to the public in the 16th century and is the oldest building in Chandler's Ford. It also boasts a dog-friendly bar, where at least 25 seats are available to reserve for owners.

Owner, Rob Preston, said: "It is an amazing validation of all the hard work put in by the staff for us to receive this award. The service provided and the standard of food is bar none and I’m absolutely thrilled on behalf of all the team."

The pub has now been entered into the regional and national awards that will take place on Wednesday, May 22 in London.

Manager Jennifer Solly, said: "It would be such a boost to the business and the team for us to be awarded the best pub in the South East region, although we are up against some other brilliant pubs and bars. The feedback from customers on the win has been amazing, they make it the great pub it is."

She added: "We are most known for our gin collection as we have 52 different types and we offer a range of ales, which brings in another type of crowd. We offer pub classics, such as fish and chips, and the rest of the food is quite seasonal. We have a josper, which is an indoor BBQ where we cook burgers and steaks, which go down well."

The pub will also host its first bank holiday BBQ on May 26.

A spokesperson for Pub and bar Magazine said: "What is quite impressive about the pub is they knocked off the pub in Hampshire that won for three years in a row - The Kings Head in Hursley. We liked The Hiltonbury Farmhouse's whole entry, such as their training programme and they have a good track record by customers on Trip Advisor.

"With countryside pubs you do not often get sports on offer, but they have managed to do that which is unique for the area as well. They also invested nearly £500,000 to renovate the pub in 2017 and offer pizza workshops."