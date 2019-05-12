Countries with the best and worst national averages for sleep time, according to sleep tracker app Sleep Cycle.
Of the 48 countries they studied, none had a national average higher than the recommended eight hours per night, however in some countries, such as Japan, residents were more likely to be functioning on a major sleep debt.
However napping in the workplace, known as "inemuri", is still socially acceptable and relatively common, meaning Japanese people may not need as much sleep overnight as people in other countries.
The UK's national average is still below the recommended amount of eight hours, with New Zealand topping the charts at 7 hours 30 minutes on average.
1) Japan - 5 hours 59 minutes a night
2)Saudi Arabia - 6 hours 8 mins
3)Sweden - 6 hours 10mins
4)India - 6 hours 20 mins
5)Philippines - 6 hours 22 mins
Best
1)New Zealand - 7 hours 30 mins
2)Netherlands - 7 hours 28 mins
3)Finland - 7 hours 26 mins
4)UK - 7 hours hours 24 mins
5)Republic of Ireland - 7 hours 22 mins
