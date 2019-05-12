THE key to getting a good night's sleep is also down to what foods you eat during the day, and in the hours before bed.
According to the Sleep Council, certain foods can help to calm the brain including foods containing Tryptophan – the amino acid which is used to create serotonin and melatonin, essential for sleep.
Other essential nutrients to help you nod off include lycopene, vitamin C, selenium, lutein and complex carboyhdrates.
1) Bananas. A source of magnesium and potassium, which help to relax muscles. Tryptophan, which helps stimulate brain-calming hormones, are also contained in the fruit.
2) Almonds. As they contain magnesium, almonds are a good snack in place of sugary or high-carbohydrate foods before bed. Magnesium acts as a natural muscle relaxant, and the protein found in almonds also helps to regulate blood sugar levels.
3)Most fish. Vitamin B6, found in most fish, encourages the production of melatonin – the sleepy hormone.
4)Chickpeas. Also have high levels of vitamin B6
5)Leafy green vegetables. As a source of high levels of calcium, which help to reduce stress, leafy greens are recommended as part of a sleep-boosting diet
