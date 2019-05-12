MP Joanna Cherry last week was given police protection at a constituency meeting after being sent threatening messages on social media, including a cartoon with a gun.

Her office said she had been sent a "large number of unpleasant tweets" after she quizzed Facebook and Twitter representatives about online abuse of female MPs.

She questioned the spokespeople at an evidence session of the Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR), which was looking into democracy and freedom of speech.

Some of the abusive messages included a cartoon with a gun, with the words "Do it". They were later described as "vile misogyny" by the MP, with several prominent politicians coming out in support of her and criticising the abuse.

There was also a message which confirmed Ms Cherry's whereabouts at a specific time and place, which prompted concern from the Police and led to the police escort last Friday.

Advice was sought from the Metropolitan Police and Police Scotland, which later interviewed Cherry's constituency staff and provided the protection from two uniformed officers "as a precaution".

Cherry said: "As a result, I have received a barrage of offensive abusive tweets and emails, some of which were very threatening.

"In response, my office contacted Police Scotland, who advised that I should have a police escort at my constituency surgery on Friday.

"This has been very unpleasant and upsetting for me and my staff.

"However, I am determined not to be intimidated and to continue to discharge my duties as a constituency MP and in Parliament."

It comes after the Metropolitan police commissioner Cressida Dick said threats to MPs are at "unprecedented levels".

She disclosed that the number of crimes reported by MPs more than doubled in 2018 from 151 to 342 and was on course to rise further this year.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu told a parliamentary committee Brexit was a "huge driver" behind the increase.

Women and people from ethnic minorities were being disproportionately targeted, Dick added.

So far this year MPs and staff have already reported 152 crimes and over 600 incidents while incidents involving MPs are now 126% higher than in 2015.