Brendan Rodgers has told of the horrifying ordeal his family went through when their Glasgow home was burgled in the aftermath of his decision to leave Celtic.

The former Parkhead boss said his wife Charlotte and daughter Lola are still suffering from the effects of the crime months on, but the family are determined to stop it from tarnishing their two and a half year stay in Scotland.

The break-in, which took place in March just days after the manager left Celtic for Leicester City, saw Mrs Rodgers and Lola forced to lock themselves in a bathroom after intruders broke in and stole a number of possessions, including silverware won during Mr Rodgers's spell in charge at Celtic.

Sinister pictures of the thieves inside their home also emerged a short time later.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, Mr Rodgers, who has not been back to his Bearsden home since, said: "You always worry about the safety of your family. And it's the fear that it puts into them afterwards.

"Unless you've had your own home broken into, you don't know how it feels.

"You always know it's possible - but you never think it will come. When it happened, and then public images appeared of how it happened, that put the fear into Charlotte in particular. It's been difficult for her.

"Of course, it was really disappointing.

"But we've both been very clear that we didn't want the incident to be our story of Scotland. From our first day up there, we loved every single minute of it.

"Everywhere we went, from Loch Lomond to the city centre to Finnieston, I didn't have one iota of a problem with anyone up there.

"So we're conscious now that we don't want the burglary to be our memory of Glasgow. It certainly wasn't nice but we've moved on."

Following his decision to leave, Mr Rodgers faced fierce criticism from some sections of the Celtic support who viewed his departure as a betrayal.

But the football boss has now revealed that there were personal, as well as professional, reasons for leaving the Parkhead side.

The Northern Irishman is now back in touch with his son Anton and daughter Mischa from a previous marriage and the job with Leicester means he is just an hour away from them.

"Another reason for coming down here was to be closer to my son and daughter," he said.

"They're only just over an hour away from Leicester now. When I went through my divorce four years ago, which was very difficult, I was away from them for a period of time.

"So when people look at the reasons I came here, there's personal issues as well."

Mr Rodgers added: "I went to Celtic after coming out of the Premier League. Why? Because I was a Celtic supporter and I felt they needed help. After almost three years there, I feel I left a really good base for the future.

"If I could have picked an ideal way to leave, of course, it wouldn't have been like that. But at times in your life you have to make a professional decision based around personal goals and challenges.

"For me, that was to join Leicester City.

"I hope, over time, people will recognise what we achieved at Celtic."