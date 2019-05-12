Britons ventured out to enjoy the spring weather on Sunday, in a welcome change from the unsettled conditions during the week.

The Met Office forecast sunshine for most of the country.

Spring weather May 11th 2019People enjoy the sun at The Kelpies in Falkirk, central Scotland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Spring weather May 11th 2019The horse sculptures are 30m tall (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Earl of Wessex with son James at the Royal Windsor Horse Show The Earl of Wessex with son James at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse ShowParticipants in the Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of the British Driving Society at Windsor (Steve Parsons/PA)
An RNLI Lifeguard takes to the water in Bridlington, East YorkshireAn RNLI Lifeguard takes to the water in Bridlington, East Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Spring weatherVisitors enjoy a voyage on the local pleasure boat (Danny Lawson/PA)
Traditional fishing boatsRestored cobles – traditional fishing boats that were once a familiar sight off the north-east coast of England – sail near Bridlington (Danny Lawson/PA)
Water sports fans enjoy the warm weatherWater sports fans enjoy the warm weather (Danny Lawson/PA)
A peacock feathers its tail at Sudeley Castle in the CotswoldsA peacock feathers its tail at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds (Ben Birchall/PA)
Relaxing at Sudeley Castle Relaxing at Sudeley Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sudeley Castle annual jousting eventKnights took part in a jousting display at Sudeley Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sudeley Castle annual jousting eventReady for action (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sudeley Castle annual jousting eventLet battle commence… (Ben Birchall/PA)