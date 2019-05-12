THE mother of murdered schoolgirl Alesha McPhail wants to confront her daughter’s killer, according to reports.

An unnamed family insider told the Scottish Daily express that the 24-year-old, from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire, is “struggling to get out of bed” since Aaron Campbell appealed against his minimum 27-year sentence for the abduction, rape and murder of Alesha on the Isle of Bute last July.