THE mother of murdered schoolgirl Alesha McPhail wants to confront her daughter’s killer, according to reports.
An unnamed family insider told the Scottish Daily express that the 24-year-old, from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire, is “struggling to get out of bed” since Aaron Campbell appealed against his minimum 27-year sentence for the abduction, rape and murder of Alesha on the Isle of Bute last July.
Read more: Sunday Mail becomes first national newspaper to back Scottish Greens
The family friend told the newspaper: “She wants to sit opposite him, look into his eyes and ask why.
"She feels it is her right.
“Whether it is ever allowed, I don’t know, but she will be aiming to do that once we know where we are with the appeal.”
Read more: Jim Sillars says he is unsure if he will vote SNP in European elections
Campbell, 16, finally admitted his crimes before he was sentenced.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment