THE mother of murdered schoolgirl Alesha McPhail wants to confront her daughter’s killer, according to reports.

An unnamed family insider told the Scottish Daily express that the 24-year-old, from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire, is “struggling to get out of bed” since Aaron Campbell appealed against his minimum 27-year sentence for the abduction, rape and murder of Alesha on the Isle of Bute last July.

The family friend told the newspaper: “She wants to sit opposite him, look into his eyes and ask why.

"She feels it is her right.

“Whether it is ever allowed, I don’t know, but she will be aiming to do that once we know where we are with the appeal.”

Campbell, 16, finally admitted his crimes before he was sentenced.