ACCLAIMED spy thriller Killing Eve saw off competition from the hugely popular Bodyguard to scoop the coveted prizes for best drama series and best actress at the Bafta Television Awards.

Screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge praised her “charismatic, breathtaking, energetic team”, including star Jodie Comer, as she took to the stage to collect the gong.

Fleabag creator Waller-Bridge, who who adapted the show from the novels of Keith Jennings, added: “Thanks for everyone for taking risks. Jodie Comer almost swallowed a wasp in Tuscany. It was a really edgy moment that we did capture on camera”.

Comer also triumphed over Bodyguard rival Keeley Hawes in the Best Actress category for her portrayal of psychopath Villanelle, taking home her first ever Bafta.

Tearfully dedicating the accolade to her grandmother, who died during the first week of filming, Comer described Waller-Bridge as an “inspiration”.

However, Bodyguard was not left empty-handed. The tense political drama, which starred Scottish actor Richard Madden, which set viewing records last year, won the only Bafta award voted for by viewers - Virgin Media’s must-see moment - for the bombing death of Home Secretary Julia Montague, played by Hawes.

Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, Hawes, said: “It was just fantastic, the reaction to the whole show.

“Richard and I had such a lovely time on it together.

“It was nice that everyone enjoyed it as much as we did making it.”

Creator Jed Mercurio and Madden were not at the ceremony.

In attendance at the star-studded London event, however, was Line of Duty star Martin Compston, fresh from his portrayal of detective Steve Arnott in a headline-grabbing fifth season of the police drama.

Commenting on the huge success of the series, Compston, originally from Greenock, said: “It’s a bit crazy. I’m chuffed with the response and delighted it’s over.

“It’s really exciting. We’ve had this very loyal fanbase since series one and it’s got bigger and bigger.

“As long as Jed [Mercurio, the show’s creator] doesn’t kill me off, you know you’re going to be coming back.

“TV has really caught up with film. The standard of writing is fantastic. It’s an exciting thing to be part of.”

Other winners of the night included five-part Sky Atlantic drama, Patrick Melrose, for best mini-series and best actor for star Benedict Cumberbatch, who praised the role as a life-changing experience.

He said: “It was extraordinary, it was a proper experience, one I will take with me for the rest of my life.

“It asks a lot of you as an actor. The chiefest reward is the friendship for me. He’s an extraordinary man. He’s a survivor.”

Best reality and constructed factual programme went to the most recent series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, featuring Holly Willoughby as co-host.

It beat Dragons’ Den, Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds and The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night.

This Morning presenter Willoughby filled in for Ant McPartlin on the show when the presenter stepped away from his TV roles after being arrested for drink-driving.

Also at the ceremony were Bros duo Matt and Luke Goss, who revealed they are “in talks” about a second documentary following the runaway success of ‘After the Screaming Stops’, which became a massive cult success on BBC iPlayer after airing on the BBC at Christmas.

The documentary, which followed the pop icons as they prepared for their 30th anniversary reunion, lost out in the specialist factual category at the Baftas to Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley, but Matt told red carpet host Jordan North: “We’re talking about the next film, we’re excited about it. We’re definitely in talks about a new film.”

Asked about the popularity of the documentary, Luke said: “I didn’t think in my wildest dreams we’d end up here. The fact that we have a nomination is a wonderful validation.”

Ben Whishaw won best supporting actor for A Very English Scandal, while Louis Theroux scooped best factual series for Altered States, which explored modern American culture.

BBC Three’s Killed By My Debt won best single drama, beating Netflix’s Black Mirror special Bandersnatch.

The drama was based on the true story of Jerome Rogers from south London, who took his own life at the age of 20 after accruing mounting debts sparked initially by traffic fines while working a zero-hours job.

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan’s hopes of a win were dashed by Channel 4’s Cambridge Analytica Uncovered, which triumphed in the news coverage category.

A camera panned to the Good Morning Britain presenter looking unimpressed.

Good Morning Britain had two nominations, for On A Knife Edge and its Thomas Markle exclusive.