SIX men found guilty of a "sophisticated" murder plot have been jailed for a total of more than 100 years.

The plot was part of a wave of violence related to a gangland feud between the Daniels and Lyons families in the north of Glasgow.

It involved tracking devices and mobile phones and at least five people were targeted for attacks over a period of 15 months.

Lord Mulholland told the six men there was no place in Scotland for the “law of the jungle”.

All six were said to be part of the Lyons crime clan. The spate of violence began in December 2016, escalating after the school shooting of Ross Monaghan – who was himself cleared seven years ago of the charge of murdering Daniel family enforcer Kevin 'Gerbil' Carroll.

In the latest attacks, Steven 'Bonzo” Daniel – nephew of late crimelord Jamie Daniel – was a primary target. The ex-taxi firm boss suffered grotesque facial wounds after an assault near Glasgow's M8 motorway in May 2017.

The six men returned to the High Court in Glasgow having earlier all been convicted of conspiracy to murder following a 14-week trial. Brian Ferguson (37), Andrew Gallacher (40) and John Hardie (35) were all each jailed for 20 years. Robert Pickett (54) was locked up for 16 years while Peter Bain (45) was sentenced to 15 years. Andrew Sinclair was jailed for 13 years and three months.

Lord Mulholland told them: “Steven Daniel gave evidence and said that he was not aware of a feud between the Lyons and Daniel families. “I did not believe a word and, more importantly, neither did the jury.”

The judge described the murder plot as “sophisticated” involving high-tech tracker devices and encrypted mobile phones.

But, he added the gang were undone by “good old fashioned detective work”. Lord Mulholland then told them: “You sought to turn Glasgow into a warzone with your feud.

“This is a civilised country based on the rule of law. There is no place for this type of conduct, retribution or the law of the jungle.”