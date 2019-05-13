A man has been charged over alleged careless driving after a nine-year-old boy was injured while riding his bike.
The collision involving a grey Volkswagen Passat and a bicycle happened on Garthdee Road, Aberdeen, at about 2.35pm on Sunday.
READ MORE: Six members of Lyons 'crime gang' sentenced over attempted murder of gangland rivals
The boy was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to his injuries, which were not said to be serious.
Police said a 73-year-old man has been charged in relation to alleged careless driving.
Pc Allen Begg said: “We are grateful to members of the public for their assistance and for their patience while the road was briefly closed.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.