Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in films in the 1960s, has died aged 97.
The actress died at her home in Carmel Valley, California, the Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed.
The foundation said she was surrounded by close friends and “had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia”.
She was known as a honey-voiced singer and actress whose film dramas, musicals and innocent sex comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and 1960s and among the most popular screen actresses in history.
Day’s lilting voice, wholesome beauty and ultra-bright smile brought her a string of hits, first on records, later in Hollywood.
She celebrated her 97th birthday on April 3.
