The number of Scots dying prematurely from heart disease is on the rise for the first time in 50 years and increasing at twice the rate of the UK average, according to a new report.

The “worrying” increase has been linked to a rise in obesity across Scotland, as well as growing numbers of people living with diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, many of whom are undiagnosed.

Figures from the British Heart Foundation (BHF) Scotland show that heart and circulatory disease deaths in under-75s increased by almost 6 per cent between 2014 and 2017, compared to a rise of 3 per cent across the UK as a whole.

For under-65s, the deaths went up by 8 per cent in Scotland compared to 4 per cent UK-wide.

It follows decades of progress which saw death rates from heart and circulatory disease fall by three quarters since the 1960s, thanks in part to improvements in treatments and changing lifestyles, including declining smoking rates.

However, BHF Scotland warned that the numbers could continue to rise unless action is taken to address the issue.

James Cant, Director of BHF Scotland, said: “We’ve made phenomenal progress in reducing the number of people who die of a heart attack or stroke each day. But these figures show a worrying and unnecessary slowdown in the pace of progress.

“The result is that we’re still seeing too many people die each year from heart and circulatory diseases – around 50 people each day in Scotland.

“It’s vital that we guard against complacency. Heart and circulatory diseases cause around 30 per cent of all deaths in Scotland.

“We want to do more, with a renewed focus to tackle these issues. With the continued commitment of our researchers and the public’s generous support, we hope that the next ten years will see us make unparalleled progress towards our vision of a world free from the fear of heart and circulatory diseases.”

The BHF Scotland report showed that millions of Scots are suffering from conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes, while it is estimated that hundreds of thousands are undiagnosed, increasing their risk of a fatal heart attack or stroke.

Kylie Strachan, senior policy and affairs officer for BHF Scotland, said there was more work to be done around early detection and optimum treatment of these conditions, while she also called for a new national strategy to tackle the issue in light of the increasing figures.

This would work alongside BHF Scotland's own campaign to halve premature deaths and disability from stroke and increase heart attack survival rates from 70% to 90 per cent by 2030.

Ms Strachan said: "These figures show that we must not be complacent and must look to the future, and ensure our healthcare system is delivering for people with heart disease today and ready for the challenges of tomorrow.

"A national conversation is required: one that that is collaborative with government, clinicians, patients and the third sector working together to deliver a strategy for Scotland that is ambitious, forward thinking and built on breakthroughs."

The Scottish Government said preventing heart disease and strokes was a “priority”.

A spokesman said: "Our Heart Disease and Stroke Improvement Plans, which set out the priorities and actions to deliver improved prevention, treatment and care for every patient, are delivering real results – over the last decade, the mortality rates for coronary heart disease and stroke have fallen by 36% and 43% respectively.

“We know that Scotland has a high prevalence of the risk factors associated with heart disease and stroke, such as smoking, poor diet and physical inactivity – and we are taking action in all these areas to support people to live healthier lives.

“We are undertaking a wide range of actions to cut obesity and encourage individuals to lead active lifestyles. This includes our ambition to halve childhood obesity by 2030, investing £42 million in healthy weight services, and delivering our comprehensive Our Diet and Healthy Weight Delivery Plan."

The BHF report came as it was revealed that a ban on the open display of tobacco products in the UK has resulted in a reduction in the risk of 11 to 16-year-olds taking up smoking.

Research funded by Cancer Research UK showed that, for that age group, the implementation of the policy - introduced in Scotland in 2013 - was followed by reduced cigarette brand awareness. It also made cigarettes seem unappealing and smoking seem unacceptable.