A MAN has been charged in connection with the murder of 48-year-old Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh.

The 28-year-old will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday May 14.

Mr Welsh, known for his charity work, was shot dead on the doorstep of his home in Chester Street, Edinburgh on Wednesday April 17.

The man, who has not yet been named, is also charged with the attempted murder of a 48-year-old man and the serious assault of a 22-year-old man in Pitcairn Grove on Wednesday March 13.

Police Scotland thanked members of the public for their assistance with both of these investigations.