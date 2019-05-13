A MAN has been charged in connection with the murder of 48-year-old Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh.
The 28-year-old will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday May 14.
Mr Welsh, known for his charity work, was shot dead on the doorstep of his home in Chester Street, Edinburgh on Wednesday April 17.
The man, who has not yet been named, is also charged with the attempted murder of a 48-year-old man and the serious assault of a 22-year-old man in Pitcairn Grove on Wednesday March 13.
Police Scotland thanked members of the public for their assistance with both of these investigations.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.