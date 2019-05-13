JEREMY Corbyn must “wake up to the political reality” that the Brexit deadlock is not a vote winner for Labour and so should seal a deal with Theresa May, David Mundell has insisted as the cross-party talks appear to be on the verge of collapse.

The latest meeting broke up without success amid suggestions that when the Prime Minister chairs Cabinet on Tuesday morning senior colleagues will urge her to pull the plug and, instead, try to stage another series of Commons votes to seek a consensus even using preferential voting systems if necessary.

With the Brexit gloom failing to lift at Westminster, the Scottish Secretary repeatedly refused to say if Mrs May could survive what many are predicting will be another electoral drubbing in the European elections in just 10 days’ time.

Rather, he told The Herald in an exclusive interview to mark the 20th anniversary of devolution: “What the Prime Minister is intent on doing - and she has my support in doing that - is to get us out of the EU by getting a parliamentary majority to allow that to take place and she is working to do that through an arrangement with Labour; either in terms of the content of a Bill or the process. That’s not exhausted at this time and she should be allowed to get on with that.”

Yet after more than six weeks of talks there is no sign of a breakthrough.

Labour’s John McDonnell emerged from another two-hour session, saying it had been “constructive” while a party spokesman blandly said: “Talks continued tonight and the Shadow Cabinet and the trades unions will be updated on what has been discussed.”

However, one Shadow Cabinet minister admitted the talks were “heading for the rocks”.

Stephen Barclay, the Brexit Secretary, left the Con-Lab meeting, with a sarcastic quip, saying: "Always a joy."

Mr Corbyn himself gave little hope of success when he told the weekly Labour MPs’ gathering in the Commons: “The Government’s red lines have not changed and the idea that Tory MPs are going to come round any time soon to accept the deal is fanciful.”

Asked if he really believed the Labour leader would come round to a compromise deal with Mrs May, Mr Mundell referred to the recent local election results south of the border, saying: “The message to Jeremy Corbyn from electors in England was you need to get Brexit sorted.

“There is absolutely nothing for Labour in England or in Scotland, where they face losing all the MPs they won at the last election, by having Brexit[left] on the table. They are not gaining from this Brexit situation.

“They have to take a long, hard look at what electors are telling them. We are not going into this election next week with the Tories on a very low poll rating and Labour on a massive poll rating; they’re not gaining from this situation and they have to wake up to the political reality of that,” declared the Secretary of State.

“Brexit is not a vote winner for Labour, that’s why they should do a deal and get it off the table,” he insisted.

But neither is it for the Conservatives.

The latest YouGov survey regarding the May 23 Euro-poll placed them in fifth place on just 10 per cent behind Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party on 34 points, Labour on 16, the Liberal Democrats on 15 and the Greens on 11. In a general election, the snapshot suggested the Conservatives would be neck and neck with Labour on just 24 per cent while the Brexit Party would be on 18 points and the Lib Dems on 16.

Last week, The Herald reported how a senior minister believed the PM’s time in No 10 was already over and that, on the back of the drubbing the Tories are expected to get in the Euro-poll, her Cabinet colleagues will not allow Mrs May to continue.

On Thursday, she will appear before the executive of the party’s 1922 backbench committee, which is expected to ask her to name a date for her departure.

Senior Conservative Nigel Evans, a member of the 1922 executive, who wants the PM to go quickly, was asked if the Tories could expect a humiliation in next week’s Euro poll. "Humiliation? No, it's worse than that.”

In other developments:

*Commons officials said the current session of Parliament was now the longest since the civil war as the Brexit deadlock continues;

*ardent Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg appealed to Tory supporters to stick with the party in the Euro-poll to help Mrs May’s successor “rebuild” the party;

*Michael Gove, the Environment Secretary, appeared to confirm he was considering standing in the contest for the Conservative crown, using a biblical phrase: “Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof," before adding: “It's not a no."

*Mr Farage said it was his “duty” to launch an eighth bid to become an MP to ensure Brexit happened and

*Change UK’s interim leader Heidi Allen challenged him to a live TV debate on Britain’s EU withdrawal.