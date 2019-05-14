A businessman who built a boat shed near his dream home where he sails on a Scottish sea loch has been ordered to tear it down.

Brian Steven, 63, constructed the building at West Loch Tarbert in Argyll. He used it to store sailing equipment and to launch his dinghy and also allowed local residents access to the facility.

But he failed to apply for council planning permission and has now been told the isolated hut will have to come down before the end of the year. Mr Steven, of Tarbert, erected the remote unit three years ago after retiring to the area with his wife.

He told planners the boathouse was to be used as a launch pad for sailing his boat off the west coast of Scotland.

He was told by Argyll and Bute Council the building was unauthorised but applied for retrospective planning permission.

That was thrown out, but he took his fight to the Scottish Government, who have now sided with the council and ordered he knock it down.

The council argued the timber building had a ‘severe detriment’ to the landscape, but Mr Steven insisted it was in such a remote location that it had no effect on the environment.

He said: “The use of term “to the severe detriment of the landscape quality” again is subjective and seems designed to increase the negative aspects of the building.

“It cannot be seen from any public areas, nor adjacent dwelling homes, nor the passing ferry traffic.

“It requires further substantiation as to how it can be described as “severe detriment”.

For example, we can understand the use of “severe detriment” if the hut were placed in the middle of George Square in Glasgow or beside the castle on the top of the hill in Tarbert.

“It seems inappropriate to apply such strong language in terms of this small hut and its modest, remote surroundings. It is a small hut, after all.”

Mr Steven added: “We really cannot see who or what is currently being harmed by the hut, we are open to any suggestions which would not result in the ultimate removal of this storage facility for all our boating paraphernalia and deprive the residents of Nether Auchans of a valued asset.

“No one gains from its removal and at least five incoming families to the area would suffer.

“We regret hugely the amount of time, effort and money on the part of ourselves, the council and the Scottish Government, this innocuous, innocent and relatively minor issue is causing. It is embarrassing.

“We have made our lives here. From the degree of challenge and lack of pragmatism we have met, it is impossible to feel anything other than disappointed and unwelcome by an overly bureaucratic, inappropriate application of a process designed to protect our environment from infinitely greater threats than our storage shed.”

In a written ruling, government reporter Malcolm Mahony said: “Mr Steven explains that he built his present home at Nether Auchans primarily because the loch provided excellent summer mooring with a slipway for dinghy access.

“The council argues that the building has the domestic character and appearance of ancillary residential structure, and would normally relate visually and functionally to the curtilage of a residential dwelling house.

“However, it is beyond any residential curtilage and outwith the appellant’s ownership. It is inappropriate to, and visually incongruous within the sensitive, open and undeveloped landscape, and the isolated coastal location.

“Mr Stevens has offered to further screen or adapt the building and its immediate area. I am satisfied that any such steps would not be sufficient.

“I agree with the council that the building has the appearance of an ancillary residential structure, inappropriate in this isolated location and to its declared purpose.”

Mr Steven has been given six months to complete the demolition work.