Danny Baker received a standing ovation in his first live show since losing his job at the BBC over a tweet about the royal baby.

Baker was sacked from BBC Radio 5 Live after sharing a photograph featuring a chimpanzee alongside the caption: “Royal baby leaves hospital”.

The broadcaster, who was performing a gig in Nottingham, told the audience: “When life deals you lemons, you chuck them at the people calling you racist.”

Reflecting on the fallout from his tweet, Baker said: “After 42 years in this racket... I’m 62 nearly now and I thought, well, retire.”

He added: “I didn’t want to be forced to retire.”

The broadcaster, who wore an orange shirt and a fez, went on to say his show would “ironically” be about the the time his “career... had hit a brick wall”.

He said: “Topically, here we are again. That’s the last time I’m going to mention it. That’s the whole point of tonight. It’s the most unlikely tower, and I’m stuck in it.

“It should never have happened.”

Continuing to speak about the issue, he said: “I genuinely didn’t know what the atmosphere would be like tonight.”

He added: “You wouldn’t believe how I was feeling 20 minutes ago but I’m so pleased so let’s do this.”

Last week Baker said he wanted to “formally apologise for the outrage I caused” following “one of the worst days of my life”.

He said: “I chose the wrong

photo to illustrate a joke. Disastrously so.

“In attempting to lampoon privilege and the news cycle I went to a file of goofy pictures and saw the chimp dressed as a lord and thought, ‘That’s the one!’

“Had I kept searching I might have chosen General Tom Thumb or even a baby in a crown. But I didn’t. God knows I wish had.

“Minutes later I was alerted by followers that this royal baby was of course mixed race and waves of panic and revulsion washed over me.

He added: “F***, what had I done? I needed no lessons on the centuries slurs equating simians and people of colour. Racism at its basest.”

BBC Radio 5 Live previously dropped Baker’s soccer phone-in show in 1997 when the broadcaster’s news chief Tony Hall, now the corporation’s director general, said he had crossed “the line between being humorous and controversial and being insulting”.